US President Trump offers additional aid to PHL in fight vs COVID-19

(Eagle News)–United States President Donald Trump has offered additional aid to the Philippines to help the country fight the coronavirus disease 2019.

The US Embassy in Manila said this was offered by the US President in his recent phone call to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Senator Bong Go had said the call lasted for 18 minutes.

According to the US Embassy, the two leaders “agreed to continue working together as long time allies to defeat the pandemic , save lives and restore global economic strength.”

US President Trump also expressed his condolences for the deaths of 11 soldiers in a recent attack by the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu, the embassy said.

“The two leaders also discussed how the United States and the Philippines can continue building upon the strong and enduring economic, cultural and security ties binding the two nations,” the embassy added.