US military provides P10M worth of PPEs, medical supplies to frontliners in PH provinces

(Eagle News) – The United States military has donated P10 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies to ten hospitals in provinces across the country, the US Embassy in the Philippines said on Tuesday, May 19.

Aside from PPEs, the medical supplies include disposable gloves, masks, medical clothing, various types of face protection, infrared thermometers and other tools.

“Over the next month, this medical equipment will be distributed to fourteen medical clinics, hospitals, and local Departments of Health in Palawan, Isabela, Tarlac, Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Sulu, Zamboanga del Sur, Maguindanao, and Basilan”, the Embassy said in a statement.

The donation, delivered by service members from the US Army, Marines, and Air Force in partnership with the Philippine Coast Guard, Army, Marines and Air Force, brings to P780 million the total COVID-19 assistance provided by the US to the Philippines.

Over the past 20 years, the US governmeht has provided more than P282 billion worth of development assistance to the Philippines, including P29 billion in health aid.

Eagle News Service