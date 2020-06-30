US embassy in PHL cancels all immigrant, non-immigrant visa interviews scheduled through July 31

(Eagle News) — The United States embassy in the Philippines has canceled all immigrant and nonimmigrant visa interviews scheduled through July 31.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, the US embassy said this was “in response to significant worldwide challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” noting that the US Department of State has suspended routine visa services at all US embassies and consulates around the world.

“As resources allow,” the embassy said US embassies and consulates “will continue to provide emergency visa services.”

It said routine visa services will resume “as soon as possible” but that “we are unable to provide a specific date at this time.”

Once visa services resume, the US embassy said affected applicants “should reschedule their visa interviews through the embassy call center by phone at +63 (2) 7792-8988 and +63 (2) 8548-8223. or through online appointment system at ustraveldocs.com/ph.”

“There is no fee to change an appointment, and visa application fees are valid for one year in the country where the fee was paid,” the US embassy said.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding,” it said.