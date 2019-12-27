“Ursula” weakens into tropical storm, is forecast to exit PAR this morning

(Eagle News)-“Ursula” has weakened into a tropical storm, and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that while “Ursula” no longer has a direct effect on the country, the tail-end of a cold front will bring scattered light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Aurora this morning.

Sea travel, PAGASA said, is risky especially for small seacraft over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to rough seas as a result of the northeast monsoon.