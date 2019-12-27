“Ursula” weakens into severe tropical storm; tail-end of cold front to bring rains over N. Luzon, Aurora

(Eagle News) — “Ursula” has weakened into a severe tropical storm and will no longer directly affect the country.

But the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tail-end of the cold front will bring moderate to occasional heavy rains over most of Northern Luzon and Aurora.

PAGASA said the rainfall may trigger flooding and landslides in “highly to very highly susceptible” areas.

Sea travel is also risky, especially for small seacraft, over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to rough seas.

“Ursula,” which is situated 430 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales, is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday, Dec. 28.