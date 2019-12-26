“Ursula” slightly weakens; is forecast to exit PAR on Saturday, Dec. 28

(Eagle News) — “Ursula” has slightly weakened as it moved over the West Philippine Sea on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 1, however, is still hoisted over the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island (Lubang, Looc, Paluan, Abra de Ilog, Mamburao) and Calamian Islands (Coron, Culion, Busuanga), as “Ursula,” situated 235 km northwest of Coron, Palawan, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph.

PAGASA said “Ursula” moved west northwest at 15 kph, and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Today, the weather bureau said light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are forecast over the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands and Lubang Island.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains are expected over Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Rizal, and Northern Quezon.

PAGASA said rough sea conditions will prevail over the seaboards of areas under storm signals, which means sea travel remains risky over these areas.