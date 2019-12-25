“Ursula” slightly weakens as it moves towards W. PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–“Ursula” has slightly weakened as it moved towards the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 3 has been lifted over all areas, but Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands (Coron, Culion, Busuanga), as “Ursula, situated 100 km north northwest of Coron, Palawan, packed maximum sustained winds of up to 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 20 kph.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is hoisted over Bataan, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas southwestern Quezon (Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Lucena, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan), Marinduque, western Romblon (Concepcion, Banton, Corcuera, Calatrava, San Andres, San Agustin, Odiongan, Sta. Maria, Ferrol, Alcantara, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose), and the rest of extreme northern Palawan including Cuyo Islands (Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Agutaya, Magsaysay, Cuyo),Northwestern Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Caluya) and northwestern Aklan (Malay, Nabas, Buruanga, Ibajay).

PAGASA said between tonight and tomorrow morning, occasional to frequent heavy with intermittent intense rains are forecast over Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, and northwestern Antique.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are expected over Romblon, Aklan, Capiz, the rest of northern Antique, Marinduque, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and the northern portion of mainland Palawan.

The weather bureau said rough sea conditions will prevail over the seaboards of areas under storm signals.

Sea travel remains risky over these areas.

Storm surges of 1.0 to 2.0 meters may still affect several coastal areas in Occidental Mindoro and Calamian Islands.