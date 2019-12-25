“Ursula” slightly slows down, is now over W. PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–“Ursula” has slightly slowed down and is now over the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over Calamian Islands (Coron, Culion, Busuanga) as “Ursula,” now 155 km northwest of Coron, Palawan, packed

maximum sustained winds of up to 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 15 kph.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is over Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, and the rest of extreme northern Palawan (Linapacan, El Nido).

Today, occasional to frequent heavy rains are expected over Calamian Islands and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island while light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are forecast over Oriental Mindoro, rest of extreme northern Palawan, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, and Central Luzon.

Rough sea conditions will prevail over the seaboards of areas under storm signals.

Sea travel remains risky over these areas.

“Ursula,” PAGASA said, is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning.