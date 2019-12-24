“Ursula” slightly intensifies as it heads towards Tacloban-Palo area

(Eagle News)–“Ursula” has slightly intensified and is now headed toward the Tacloban-Palo area.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 3 is hoisted over Masbate including Ticao Island

Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, extreme Northern Cebu including Camotes Island (Daaanbantayan, Medellin, Bantayan, Sta. Fe, Madridejos, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar), Capiz, and Aklan, as “Ursula,” situated in the vicinity of Marabut, Samar, packed maximum sustained winds of up to 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 180 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 30 kph.

PAGASA said Signal No. 2 is hoisted over the southern portion of Quezon (Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco), Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Romblon, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island, Calamian and Cuyo Islands, the central portion of northern Cebu (Bogo City, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon), northeastern Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad, San Dionisio, Sara, Concepcion, Lemery, Ajuy), northern Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao), Southern Leyte, northern Negros Occidental (Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, Toboso) and

Dinagat Islands.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is up over Bulacan, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, rest of Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, northern Palawan (Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas)

the rest of Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, the rest of Antique, the rest of Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Oriental, and the rest of Negros Occidental

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands.

PAGASA said so far, the eyewall of Typhoon “Ursula” is bringing violent winds over the southern portion of Eastern Samar and Samar and the northern portion of Leyte.

Biliran, the weather bureau said, will be affected by the eyewall in the coming hours.

Between tonight and tomorrow noon, occasional to frequent heavy rains are expected over Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, northern and central Cebu, northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras and Romblon.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains, on the other hand, are forecast over the rest of Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Visayas and Surigao del Norte.

Between tomorrow noon and late evening, occasional to frequent heavy rains are expected over Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Romblon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands, while light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are forecast over Cuyo Islands, Negros Provinces, Iloilo, Guimaras, Aurora, Batangas, and the rest of CALABARZON.

The bureau said moderate to strong winds will begin affecting CALABARZON, and portions of MIMAROPA and Western Visayas tomorrow morning; and Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Bataan tomorrow morning or afternoon.

Damaging gale to storm-force winds will begin affecting areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #2 in Romblon, Aklan, Capiz and portions of Antique, Iloilo, and rest of northern Cebu tonight; and in Marinduque, southern portion of Quezon, Mindoro Provinces, and Calamian Islands tomorrow morning.

Destructive typhoon-force winds will begin affecting areas under Signal No. 3 in Masbate including Ticao Islands and portions of Northern Cebu tonight or tomorrow early morning; and in Capiz and Aklan tomorrow early morning.

PAGASA said storm surges of up to 2 meters may affect several coastal areas of Eastern Samar, Northern Samar and Leyte, while rough sea conditions will prevail starting today over the eastern seaboards of the country; this afternoon or tonight over the inland waters of Southern Luzon and Visayas; and tomorrow afternoon over the western seaboards of Southern Luzon.