“Ursula,” now situated north of Iloilo, slightly intensifies

(Eagle News)–“Ursula” has slightly intensified and is now over the Jintotolo channel north of Iloilo.

Signal No. 3 is hoisted over Masbate including Ticao Island, Romblon, southern Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao), and southern Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay), Extreme northern Cebu including Bantayan Islands (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bantayan, Sta. Fe, Madridejos), Capiz, Aklan, northern Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-an), and northern Iloilo (Calinog, Bingawan, Passi City, San Enrique, San Rafael, Barotac Viejo, Ajuy, Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles) as the typhoon– located 40 km east northeast of Roxas City, Capiz–packed maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 195 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

It is moving west morthwest at 25 kph.

Signal No. 2, on the other hand, is up over the southern portion of Quezon (Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco), Marinduque, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island, Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Biliran, northwestern Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-ob, Palompon, Isabel, Merida, Ormoc City, Kananga, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, Tunga, Jaro), Northern Samar, Samar, the rest of northern Cebu including Camotes Islands (San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar, Bogo City, Tabogon, San Remigio, Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Asturias), central Cebu (Danao City, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Talisay, Minglanilla, Naga City, San Fernando, Carcar City, Aloguinsan, Pinamungahan, Toledo City), the rest of Iloilo, the rest of Antique, Guimaras, and northern Negros Occidental (Valladolid, Pulupandan, Bago City, Murcia, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Bacolod City, Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Escalante City, Toboso, Calatrava).

Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, and northern mainland Palawan (Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas), Eastern Samar, the rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Siquijor, the rest of Cebu, the rest of Negros Occidental, and Negros Oriental are under Signal No. 1.

PAGASA said the eyewall of Typhoon “Ursula” is bringing very destructive winds and intense rainfall over southern Masbate, Capiz and northeastern Iloilo.

Romblon, Aklan and northern Antique, the weather bureau said, will be affected by the eyewall in the coming hours.

Until tonight, occasional to frequent heavy with intermittent intense rains are forecast over Masbate, extreme northern Cebu, northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Romblon, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, and Mindoro Provinces.

Light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rainshowers are expected over Bicol Region, rest of Visayas, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Aurora and the northern portion of mainland Palawan.

PAGASA said moderate to strong winds will begin affecting the northern portion of Palawan and most of CALABARZON this morning; and Metro Manila and Bataan between this morning and afternoon.

Damaging gale to storm-force winds will begin affecting Mindoro Provinces this morning; Calamian Islands, and Cuyo Islands between this morning and afternoon, PAGASA said.

Destructive typhoon-force winds will begin affecting Aklan, northern Antique and Romblon this morning; southern Mindoro Provinces between this morning and afternoon.

As for the seas, the bureau said rough sea conditions will prevail over the seaboards of areas under a storm signal, as well the seaboards of Aurora, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

Sea travel remains risky over these areas.

PAGASA said storm surges of up to 2.0 meters may affect several coastal areas in extreme northern Cebu, Masbate, Aklan, Capiz, northern Antique, northeastern Iloilo, Romblon, Marinduque, and Mindoro Provinces, Calamian Islands and Cuyo Islands.