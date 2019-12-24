“Ursula,” now a typhoon, makes landfall over Salcedo, E. Samar

(Eagle News)-“Ursula,” now a typhoon, has made landfall over Eastern Samar.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Ursula” made landfall over Salcedo at 4:45 p.m., and is located 20 km east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph, and it is moving west at 25 kph.

PAGASA said Signal No. 3 has been hoisted over Masbate including Ticao Island, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and extreme Northern Cebu including Camotes Island (Daaanbantayan, Medellin, Bantayan, Sta. Fe, Madridejos, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar).

Signal No. 2, it said, was hoisted over southern portion of Quezon (Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco), Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Romblon, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island, Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Central portion of northern Cebu (Bogo City, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon), northeastern Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad, San Dionisio, Sara, Concepcion, Lemery, Ajuy), northern Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao), Capiz, Aklan, Southern Leyte, northern Negros Occidental (Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, Toboso), and

Dinagat Islands.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, was up over Bulacan, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, rest of Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, northern Palawan (Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas), the

rest of Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, the rest of Antique, the rest of Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Oriental, and the rest of Negros Occidental

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands.

The weather bureau said the eyewall of Typhoon “Ursula” is bringing violent winds over the southern portion of Eastern Samar and is likely to affect Biliran, the southern portion of Samar, and northern portion of Leyte in the coming hours.

Between today and tomorrow noon, PAGASA said occasional to frequent heavy rains are expected over Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, northern and central Cebu, northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras and Romblon.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are forecast over the rest of Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Visayas and Surigao del Norte.

Between tomorrow noon and late evening, occasional to frequent heavy rains are expected over Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Romblon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Batangas, and Calamian Islands.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are expected over Cuyo Islands, Negros Provinces, Iloilo, Guimaras, Aurora, and the rest of CALABARZON.

PAGASA said moderate to strong winds will begin affecting Bicol Region and portions of Central Visayas tonight; CALABARZON, and portions of MIMAROPA and Western Visayas tomorrow morning; and Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Bataan tomorrow afternoon.

Medium to high-risk structures may experience light damage, PAGASA said.

Damaging gale to storm-force winds will begin affecting areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #2 in Albay, Sorsogon, Romblon, Aklan, Capiz and portions of Antique, Iloilo, and rest of northern Cebu tonight; in Marinduque, southern portion of Quezon, Mindoro Provinces tomorrow morning.

PAGASA said destructive typhoon force winds will begin affecting areas under Signal No. 3 in Masbate including Ticao Islands and portions of Northern Cebu late evening.

Storm surges of up to two meters may affect the several coastal areas of Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, and Leyte.

Rough sea conditions will prevail starting today over the eastern seaboards of the country; this afternoon or tonight over the inland waters of Southern Luzon and Visayas; and tomorrow afternoon over the western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

Sea travel is risky over these areas.