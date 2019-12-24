“Ursula,” now a severe tropical storm, continues to intensify as it approaches E. Visayas

(Eagle News)-“Ursula,” now a severe tropical storm, has continued to intensify as it approaches Eastern Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 2 is hoisted over the Southern portion of Quezon (Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco), Marinduque, eastern Oriental Mindoro (Socorro, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao), southern Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay), Romblon, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, extreme northern Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands (Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Bogo City, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar), northeastern Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad, San Dionisio, Sara, Concepcion, Lemery, Ajuy), and northern Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao), Capiz, and Aklan.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is up over Bulacan, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, rest of Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, rest of Oriental Mindoro, northern Palawan (Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas), Calamian Islands, and Cuyo Islands Southern Leyte, the rest of northern Cebu (Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod), Central Cebu (Aloguinsan, Carcar City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Naga City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Balamban, Talisay City, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City), northeastern Bohol (Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia), the rest of Antique, the rest of Iloilo, Guimaras, northern Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City), and northern Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Guihulngan City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Vallehermoso) Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands.

PAGASA said as of 10 a.m., the center of Severe Tropical Storm “Ursula” was estimated 185 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph.

It is moving west at 20 kph.

PAGASA said “Ursula” is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Samar this afternoon or early evening and may intensify into a typhoon prior to landfall.

Between today and tomorrow noon, occasional to frequent heavy rains are expected over Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, northern and central Cebu, northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras and Romblon.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains, on the other hand, are forecast over the rest of Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Visayas and Surigao del Norte.

Between tomorrow noon and late evening, occasional to frequent heavy rains are expected over Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Romblon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Batangas, and Calamian Islands, while light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are forecast over Cuyo Islands, Negros Provinces, Iloilo, Guimaras, Aurora, and the rest of CALABARZON.

Moderate to strong winds will begin affecting northeastern Mindanao and Eastern Visayas today; Bicol Region and portions of Central Visayas this afternoon or tonight; CALABARZON, and portions of MIMAROPA and Western Visayas tomorrow morning; Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Bataan tomorrow morning or afternoon, PAGASA said.

Rough sea conditions will prevail starting today over the eastern seaboards of the country; this afternoon or tonight over the inland waters of Southern Luzon and Visayas; tomorrow afternoon over the western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

Sea travel is risky over these areas, the weather bureau said.