“Ursula” maintains strength; is now off the coast of Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News)–“Ursula” has maintained its strength and is now off the coast of Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 3 is hoisted over Southern Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Bongabong, Bansud, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria), southern Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay, southern portion of Sablayan), Calamian Islands (Busuanga, Coron, Culion), Caluya, as “Ursula,” situated 15 km south southwest of San Jose, packed maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 195 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 20 kph.

Signal No. 2, on the other hand, is hoisted over Romblon, Batangas, Marinduque, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Cuyo Islands, extreme northern portion of mainland Palawan (Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli), Northern Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi), and northwestern Aklan (Malay, Nabas, Buruanga, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Numancia, Lazo, Kalibo, Banga, Malinao, Madalag).

Bataan, Cavite, Laguna, the rest northern mainland Palawan (Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas), southern portion of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Lucena, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Plaridel, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Lopez, Guinayangan, Calauag, Alabat, Perez, Quezon), Capiz, the rest of Antique, and the rest of Aklan are under Signal No. 1.

PAGASA said the eyewall of the typhoon is so far bringing very destructive winds and intense rainfall over the southern portion of Mindoro Provinces.

The Calamian Islands will be affected by the eyewall in the coming hours.

Until tonight, occasional to frequent heavy with intermittent intense rains are expected over Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, and Mindoro Provinces.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains, on the other hand, are expected over Romblon, Aklan, Capiz, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Aurora, and northern portion of mainland Palawan.