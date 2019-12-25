“Ursula” maintains strength as it traverses the northern tip of Aklan-Antique area

(Eagle News)–“Ursula” has maintained its strength as it traverses the northern tip of the Aklan-Antique area.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 3 remains hoisted over Romblon, southern Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Bongabong, Bansud), southern Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay, southern portion of Sablayan), Calamian Islands (Busuanga, Coron, Culion), Capiz, Aklan, northern Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-an) as “Ursula,” located in the vicinity of Libertad, Antique, packed maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 195 kph.

It is moving west at 20 kph, and is heading towards Semirara Island, Caluya Island, and Sibay Island within three hours.

PAGASA said Signal No. 2 is up over the southern portion of Quezon (Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco), Marinduque, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Cuyo Islands, extreme northern portion of mainland Palawan (Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli), Iloilo, Guimaras, and the rest of Antique.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is hoisted over Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, Sorsogon, and the rest northern mainland Palawan (Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas), Cagayancillo Islands, The rest of Negros Occidental, Northern Cebu including Batayan Islands (Bantayan, Madridejos, Sta. Fe, Daanbantayan, Medelin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Asturias, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, Tabogon), and Negros Occidental.

PAGASA said the eyewall of the typhoon is so far bringing very destructive winds and intense rainfall over Aklan, northern portion of Antique, and Romblon.

The southern portion of Mindoro Provinces will be affected by the eyewall in the coming hours, PAGASA said.

Until tonight, occasional to frequent heavy with intermittent intense rains are forecast over Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Romblon, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, and Mindoro Provinces.

Light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms are expected over Bicol Region, rest of Western Visayas, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Aurora and the northern portion of mainland Palawan.

Moderate to strong winds will begin affecting the northern portion of Palawan and most of CALABARZON this morning; Metro Manila and Bataan between this morning and afternoon.

The weather bureau said damaging gale to storm-force winds will begin affecting Calamian Islands and Cuyo Islands this morning.

Destructive typhoon-force winds, the bureau said, will begin affecting Mindoro provinces between this morning and afternoon; Calamian islands between this afternoon and evening.

As for seas, PAGASA said rough sea conditions will prevail over the seaboards of areas under storm signals, as well the seaboards of Aurora, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

Sea travel remains risky over these areas, with storm surges of 1.0 to 2.0 meters possibly affecting several coastal areas in southern Masbate, Aklan, Capiz, northern Antique, northeastern Iloilo, Romblon, Marinduque, and Mindoro Provinces, Calamian Islands and Cuyo Islands in the next 24 hours.