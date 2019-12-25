“Ursula” maintains strength as it moves off Capiz coast

(Eagle News)–“Ursula” has maintained its strength as it moved off the coast of Capiz.

The Phililppine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 3 is hoisted over Western Masbate (Milagros, Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud), Romblon, southern Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Bongabong, Bansud), southern Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay, southern portion of Sablayan), and Calamian Islands (Busuanga, Coron, Culion),Capiz, Aklan, northern Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-an), and northern Iloilo (Calinog, Bingawan, Passi City, San Enrique, San Rafael, Barotac Viejo, Ajuy, Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles).

Signal No. 2, on the other hand, is up over the southern portion of Quezon (Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco), Marinduque, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Albay, Sorsogon, the rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Cuyo Islands, and extreme northern portion of mainland Palawan (Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli),Extreme northern Cebu including Bantayan Islands (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bantayan, Sta. Fe, Madridejos, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan), the rest of Iloilo, the rest of Antique, Guimaras, and northern Negros Occidental (Valladolid, Pulupandan, Bago City, Murcia, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Bacolod City, Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Escalante City, Toboso, Calatrava).

Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, the rest northern mainland Palawan (Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas), and Cagayancillo Islands,Northern Samar. Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Bohol, the rest of Cebu, the rest of Negros Occidental, and Negros Oriental.

PAGASA said the eyewall of Typhoon “Ursula,” which is located 30 km northwest of Roxas City, Capiz or 95 km south southeast of Romblon, Romblon, is packing .aximum sustained winds of up to 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 195 kph.

“Ursula” is moving west at 20 kph, and is expected to make landfall at

PAGASA said the typhoon is bringing very destructive winds and intense rainfall over southwestern Masbate, Aklan, Capiz, northern Antique, northeastern Iloilo, and Romblon.

The southern portion of Mindoro 0rovinces will be affected by the eyewall in the coming hours, the weather bureau said.

Until tonight, occasional to frequent heavy with intermittent intense rains are forecast over Masbate, northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Romblon, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, and Mindoro Provinces.

Light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms are forecast over Bicol Region, rest of Visayas, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Marinduque, Aurora and the northern portion of mainland Palawan.