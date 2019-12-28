“Ursula” exits PAR

(Eagle News)-“Ursula” has slightly weakened and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Ursula” exited PAR at 9:50 a.m.

The tail-end of a cold front, however, will bring scattered light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora this morning.

Sea travel is also risky, especially for small seacraft, over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to rough seas caused by the surge of the northeast monsoon.