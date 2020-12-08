Ursabia takes oath as 27th PCG commandant

(Eagle News) — Admiral George V. Ursabia Jr. formally took his oath as the 27th commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard.

President Rodrigo Duterte personally administered his oath in Malacanang on Monday night.

Ursabia was accompanied by his wife, Agnes and daughter, Angela.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade also witnessed the event.

Prior to his designation as the PCG Commandant, Ursabia served as Commander of the PCG – Marine Environmental Protection Command; commander of Coast Guard Districts in Central Visayas, Palawan, Southeastern Mindanao, and Northern Luzon; and the Commander of the Coast Guard Ready Force and Staff for Maritime Safety Affairs.

Ursabia has had seven years of sea service experience.

He earned the Command-at-Sea Badge as he commanded three PCG search and rescue vessels (SARV) — BRP Romblon (SARV-3503), BRP Davao Del Norte (SARV-3504), and BRP Pampanga (SARV-003), and three Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources 30-meter patrol boats.