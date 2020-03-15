UPD says it’s still COVID-19-free; says professor with COVID-19 had no interaction with anyone from university

(Eagle News)–A University of the Philippines faculty member tested positive for the novel coronavirus, UP Diliman said in an advisory on Sunday, March 15.

UPD said, however, that the campus remains COVID-19-free as the patient, who had come from travel, “immediately did self-quarantine before checking in the hospital and has had no interaction from anyone in UP Diliman.”

UPD said two of its three persons under investigation have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

UPD said that it was waiting for the results of the test on the third PUI.

The university said it issued the advisory to counter social media reports saying the university had COVID-19 cases.

“We urge the community to vigilantly practice protective social distancing and preventive measures,” UPD said.