UN: One in 10 babies worldwide born preterm, with risks of complications

Every year, millions of babies are born prematurely. In 2020, an estimated 13.4 million babies were born early, with nearly one million dying from preterm complications.

This is equivalent to around 1 in 10 babies born worldwide, UN agencies and partners said in a new report on Thursday.

The highest rates of preterm birth occur in sub-Saharan Africa and southern Asia, where over 13% of babies are born preterm.

The rates in the worst affected countries are three or four times higher than those in the least affected countries.

“Preterm babies are especially vulnerable to life-threatening health complications, and they need special care and attention,” said Dr. Anshu Banerjee, Director of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing at WHO.

Preterm birth is not just an issue in low and middle-income countries. It affects families in all parts of the world, including high-income countries.

Rates of 10 per cent or higher occur in some high-income countries such as Greece and the United States of America.

“These numbers show an urgent need for serious investment in services available to support them and their families as well as a greater focus on prevention – in particular, ensuring access to quality health care before and during every pregnancy,” Dr. Banerjee said.

Maternal health risks, such as adolescent pregnancy, infections, poor nutrition, and pre-eclampsia, are closely linked to preterm births. Quality antenatal care is critical to detect and manage these complications.

The authors of the report call for continued commitment to strengthen data availability and quality, as well as data sharing so that appropriate support and action can be targeted where needed most.

UNITED NATIONS NEWS / Eagle News