“Ulysses” weakens into severe tropical storm, to exit PAR this morning

(Eagle News)–“Ulysses” has weakened into a severe tropical storm and is moving farther away from the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the weather disturbance is so far located 415 km west of Iba, Zambales, and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning.

“Ulysses” is packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph.

It is moving west at 20 kph.

PAGASA said “Ulysses” and the surge of the northeast monsoon, however, will continue bringing gusty conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, and northern Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island.

Until this afternoon, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will still be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, eastern portion of Isabela, Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and Apayao.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, on the other hand, are forecast over Ilocos Region, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Zambales, and Bataan.

Within the next 24 hours, “Ulysses” and the surge of the northeast monsoon will bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Zambales, the northern seaboard of mainland Cagayan, and the western seaboards of Bataan, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Island), and Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands).

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Luzon.