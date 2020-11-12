“Ulysses” weakens, is about to leave Luzon landmass

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Ulysses” has weakened and is about to leave the Luzon landmass.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, however, that Signal No. 3 is in effect over the northern portion of Cavite (Naic, Tanza, Ternate, Maragondon, Rosario, Noveleta, Cavite City, Kawit, Bacoor, Imus, General Trias, Trece Martires City, Dasmariñas), Metro Manila, the western portion of Bulacan (San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Angat, Santa Maria, Marilao, Meycauayan City, Obando, Bulacan, Bocaue, Pandi, Bustos, Baliuag, Plaridel, Balagtas, Guiguinto, Malolos City, Paombong, Hagonoy, Calumpit, Pulilan), the western portion of Nueva Ecija (Gapan City, Peñaranda, Santa Rosa, Cabanatuan City, General Mamerto Natividad, Llanera, San Jose City, Lupao, Cabiao, San Isidro, San Leonardo, Jaen, San Antonio, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Licab, Quezon, Santo Domingo, Guimba, Muñoz City, Talugtug, Cuyapo, Nampicuan), Pampanga, Tarlac, Bataan, Zambales, and Pangasinan with “Ulysses” located in the vicinity of Cabangan, Zambales.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 215 kph as it moves west northwest at 30 kph.

Signal No. 2 is raised over the central and southern portions of Isabela (Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Roxas, Burgos, Gamu, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Cauayan City, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Santiago, Banayoyo, Candon City, Galimuyod, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Sigay, Suyo, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon), La Union, Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Bulacan, the northern and central portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Lucban, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Perez, Alabat, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Mauban, Sampaloc, Real, General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands, Rizal, Laguna, the rest of Cavite, Batangas, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City), and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island, while Signal No. 1 is hoisted over the rest of Isabela, Kalinga, Abra, the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, the northern portion of Romblon (Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion), the rest of Quezon, Camarines Norte, and the western portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, Pamplona, Pasacao, Libmanan, Cabusao, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego).

PAGASA said between this afternoon and tonight, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Cordillera Administrative Region, the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Cavite, the western portion of Batangas, and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

A storm surge warning is in effect.

That means there is a high risk of storm surges over the coastal areas of Aurora, northern Quezon including Polillo Islands, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, and Zambales, and over the coastal areas of Isabela, La Union, Pangasinan, Batangas, the rest of Quezon, Marinduque, and the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island.

“Moreover, there is also a moderate risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay,” PAGASA said.

Within the next 24 hours, “Ulysses” and the northeast monsoon will bring rough to very high seas over the seaboards of areas under storm signals and the northern seaboard of Northern Samar, rough to high seas over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon, and rough to very rough seas over the western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands and the seaboards of Romblon and Bicol Region.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao, the seaboards of Cuyo Islands, and the western seaboard of Panay Island.