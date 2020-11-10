“Ulysses” to intensify into severe tropical storm tonight

(Eagle News)– “Ulysses” is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm tonight.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of “Ulysses” is also more likely to make landfall over Quezon on Thursday morning, and will closely approach Catanduanes and Camarines Norte tomorrow afternoon and evening, respectively.

PAGASA said there is also “an increasing likelihood” of landfall over Bicol Region tomorrow afternoon or evening.

So far, Signal No. 1 is in effect over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, the eastern portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Pio V. Corpuz, Cataingan, Palanas, Uson, Dimasalang, Masbate City, Mobo, Baleno) including Ticao and Burias Islands, and the southern portion of Quezon (Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) in Luzon; and in

Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao), and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad), with “Ulysses” estimated 475 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph, and moving northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said today, the tail-end of a cold front (shear line) will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Apayao.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains due to “Ulysses” will also be experienced over Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi.

Moderate to heavy rains associated with the rainbands of “Ulysses” will begin affecting Bicol Region and portions of Eastern Visayas tomorrow.