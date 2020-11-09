“Ulysses” to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours

(Eagle News) — “Ulysses” is expected to further intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Ulysses” is also likely to make landfall over Bicol and Quezon area on Wednesday, as it moves northwest at 40 kph.

So far, the tropical depression is situated 635 km east northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte or 605 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

According to PAGASA, while “Ulysses” is currently not directly causing any severe weather condition over any portion of the country, it is “likely that the winds and rainfall associated with this tropical cyclone will begin affecting portions of Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau said the tail-end of a cold front will bring moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Aurora.

In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the circulation of “Ulysses” and the prevailing easterlies will also bring moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboards of the country.

Mariners of small seacraft were advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.