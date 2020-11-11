“Ulysses” makes third landfall in Quezon province

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Ulysses” has continued to intensify as it made its third landfall.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of the eye of the typhoon made landfall in the vicinity of General Nakar, Quezon at 1:40 a.m., over two hours after it made its second landfall over Burdeos, also in that province.

Prior to that, at 10:30 p.m., the center of the eye of the typhoon made landfall over Patnanungan.

PAGASA said Signal No. 3 is in effect over the southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan), the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur), Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, the northern and central portions of Quezon (Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Mauban, Real, Infanta, General Nakar, Sampaloc, Atimonan, Plaridel, Gumaca, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Tayabas City, Lucban, Sariaya, Candelaria, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores) including Polillo Islands, and the western portion of Camarines Norte (Labo, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Santa Elena), with “Ulysses” packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 255 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 20 kph, and is forecast to cross Central Luzon and emerge over the western seaboard of Zambales this morning.

The typhoon may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning or afternoon.

Until noon today, PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will prevail over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and the eastern portion of Isabela.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley, Pangasinan, Marinduque, the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, Albay, Catanduanes, and Burias Island.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Between noon today and tonight, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are forecast over Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will prevail over Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Babuyan Islands, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, the rest of CALABARZON, the rest of Mindoro Provinces, and Calamian Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA warned of storm surges over the coastal areas of Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, and Camarines Norte, the coastal areas of Isabela, La Union, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, the northern portions of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon.

“Moreover, there is also a moderate risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay,” PAGASA said.

Within the next 24 hours, Typhoon “Ulysses” and the surge of the northeast monsoon will bring rough to very high seas over the seaboards of areas under storm signals and the northern seaboard of Northern Samar, rough to high seas over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon, and rough to very rough seas over the western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands and the seaboards of Bicol Region.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao, the seaboards of Cuyo Islands, and the western seaboard of Panay Island.