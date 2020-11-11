“Ulysses” makes second landfall, this time over Burdeos, Quezon

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Ulysses” has made its second landfall, this time in the vicinity of Burdeos, Quezon.

PAGASA said “Ulysses,” with international name “Vamco,” made the landfall at 11:20 p.m., only minutes after it made its first landfall over Patnanungan, also in that province.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, Signal no. 3 is in effect over the southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan), the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur), Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, the northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, and the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Cabusao, Libmanan, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego, Tinambac, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao) as “Ulysses” packed maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 205 kph.

The typhoon is moving west northwest at 15 kph.

Its center is forecast to make landfall over Polillo Island and then over mainland northern Quezon (General Nakar-Infanta area) today, PAGASA said.

The central and southern portions of Isabela (Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Roxas, Burgos, Gamu, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Cauayan City, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon), the rest of Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Santiago, Banayoyo, Candon City, Galimuyod, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Sigay, Suyo, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon), La Union, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera), Marinduque, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Burias Island, and the northern portion of Sorsogon (Sorsogon City, Castilla, Pilar, Donsol) are under Signal No. 2.

The rest of Isabela, Kalinga, Abra, the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, the rest of Sorsogon, and the central and western portion of Masbate (Palanas, Cawayan, Milagros, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, Masbate City, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud) including Ticao Island in Luzon; and the western portion of Northern Samar (Lavezares, Biri, San Jose, Rosario, Victoria, San Isidro, Allen, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente) in Visayas, on the other hand, are under Signal No. 1.