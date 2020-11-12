“Ulysses” maintains its strength, is now over W. PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Ulysses” has maintained its strength and is now over the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 3 remains in effect over the western portion of Pangasinan (Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Santo Tomas, Malasiqui, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Basista, San Carlos City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Urbiztondo, Mangatarem, Aguilar, Bugallon, Lingayen, Labrador, Infanta, Mabini, Sual, Dasol, Burgos, Alaminos City, Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda), Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, and Pampanga with “Ulysses” located 85 km west of Iba, Zambales.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 200 kph, as it moved west at 25 kph.

It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning.

PAGASA said Signal No. 2 is in effect over the central and southern portions of Isabela (Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Roxas, Burgos, Gamu, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Cauayan City, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Santiago, Banayoyo, Candon City, Galimuyod, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Sigay, Suyo, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon), La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas, the northern and western portions of Quezon (Mauban, Pagbilao, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Lucban, Sampaloc, Real, Infanta, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands, the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro), and the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island while Signal No. 1 is raised over the rest of Isabela, Kalinga, Abra, the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of northern portion Oriental Mindoro (Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Victoria, Pola), the rest of northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Mamburao, Santa Cruz), and the central portion of Quezon (Gumaca, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Plaridel, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Quezon, Alabat, Perez).

Until this afternoon, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Tarlac.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are forecast over Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Babuyan Islands, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, and the rest of Central Luzon, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Visayas and rest of Luzon.

Between this afternoon and tonight, moderate to heavy rains are forecast over Cordillera Administrative Region, the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Cavite, the western portion of Batangas, and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA said a storm surge warning remains in effect, which means there is a high risk of storm surge in some areas, including the coastal areas of Aurora, northern Quezon including Polillo Islands, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, and Zambales, the coastal areas of Isabela, La Union, Pangasinan, Batangas, the rest of Quezon, Marinduque, and the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island.

“Moreover, there is also a moderate risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay,” the weather bureau said.

Within the next 24 hours, Typhoon “Ulysses” and the surge of the northeast monsoon will bring rough to very high seas over the seaboards of areas under storm signals and the northern seaboard of Northern Samar, rough to high seas over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon, and rough to very rough seas over the western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands and the seaboards of Romblon and Bicol Region.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao, the seaboards of Cuyo Islands, and the western seaboard of Panay Island.