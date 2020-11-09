“Ulysses” intensifies into tropical storm

(Eagle News)–“Ulysses” has intensified into a tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of Tropical Storm “Ulysses” is estimated 575 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, as it moved northwest, and is likely to reach the severe tropical storm category within 24 hours.

It may reach the typhoon category on Wednesday.

PAGASA said “Ulysses” is expected to make landfall over the Bicol Region- Quezon area on Thursday.

Until tomorrow morning, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may prevail over Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, and Quezon due to the trough of “Ulysses,” PAGASA said.

Moderate to heavy rains, on the other hand, will be experienced over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte due to the tail-end of a cold front.

Rough to very rough seas will prevail over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

PAGASA said moderate to rough seas may prevail over the remaining seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.