“Ulysses” intensifies into severe tropical storm

(Eagle News)–“Ulysses” has intensified into a severe tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 2 is in effect over the central and southern portions of Quezon (Atimonan, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Lopez, Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias and Ticao Islands, and Marinduque with “Ulysses” estimated 425 km east of Daet, Camarines Norte.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

PAGASA said it is moving west northwestward at 30 kph, and may intensify into a typhoon tomorrow morning.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is in effect over Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, the central and southern portions of Isabela (Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Divilacan, Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Dinapigue, Echague, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon, Jones, San Agustin), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, the rest of Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Masbate, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island in Luzon; and Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao), and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad) in Visayas.

PAGASA said the tail-end of a cold front (shear line) will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains due to “Ulysses,” on the other hand, will be experienced over Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bangsamoro.

Moderate to heavy rains associated with the rainbands of “Ulysses” will begin affecting Bicol Region, portions of Quezon, and Samar Provinces tomorrow early morning.

In the next 48 hours, PAGASA said there is a moderate to high risk of a storm surge of 1.0 to 2.0 meters over the coastal areas of CALABARZON, Aurora, Camarines Provinces, Catanduanes, Albay, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Romblon, and Marinduque, the western coastal area of Masbate including Burias Island, and the northern coastal areas of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro including Lubang Island.

“These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and breaking waves reaching the coast can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation,” PAGASA said.

Rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon and the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands due to the surge of the northeast monsoon in the next 24 hours.

“Ulysses” will also bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the remaining seaboards of the country.