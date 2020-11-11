“Ulysses” further intensifies, nears typhoon category

(Eagle News)–“Ulysses has further intensified and is now nearing the typhoon category.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 2 is in effect over the central and southern portions of Quirino (Maddela, Cabarroguis, Aglipay, Nagtipunan), the central and southern portions of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Bambang, Kayapa, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Alfonso Castaneda), the southern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Itogon, Tublay, La Trinidad, Sablan, Baguio City, Tuba), the southern portion of La Union (Burgos, Naguilian, Bauang, Caba, Aringay, Tubao, Pugo, Santo Tomas, Rosario, Agoo), Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera), Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, and Burias and Ticao Islands, with “Ulysses” likely to become a typhoon in 24 hours.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is raised over Isabela, the rest of Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the rest of Benguet, Abra, Ilocos Sur, the rest of La Union, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the rest of Masbate Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao), and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad).

PAGASA said “Ulysses” was estimated 135 km north northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 350 km east of Infanta, Quezon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph, and moving west at 20 kph.

Between this morning and late afternoon today, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, on the other hand, are forecast over Albay, Sorsogon, Quezon including Polillo Islands, and Burias and Ticao Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Between this late afternoon and tomorrow early morning, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are forecast over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Bataan, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Catanduanes, Marinduque, the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of Central Luzon, PAGASA said.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASza said storm surges may occur in the coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, and the northern and eastern coastal areas of Camarines Sur, the coastal areas of Aurora, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, northern portions of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Albay, and Sorsogon, and the remaining coastal areas of Camarines Sur.

“Moreover, there is also a moderate risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay,” PAGASA said.

In the next 24 hours, rough to very high seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under storm signals and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar.

The Northeast Monsoon will also bring rough to high seas over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon and rough seas over the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands.

PAGASA said moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the western seaboards of Palawan including Calamian Islands, and the eastern seaboards of Mindanao.