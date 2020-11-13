“Ulysses” exits PAR

(Eagle News)–“Ulysses” is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Ulysses” was now heading generally west or west-northwest towards the central portion of Vietnam, and has re-intensified into a typhoon.

It is likely to maintain its strength in the next 12 hours, then gradually weaken again due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is in effect but “Ulysses” and the northeast monsoon will continue bringing gusty conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan.

Today, PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains will still be experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may prevail over the rest of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Norte, and Aurora.

PAGASA said within the next 24 hours, “Ulysses” and the northeast monsoon will bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Zambales, the northern seaboard of mainland Cagayan, and the western seaboards of Bataan, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Island), and Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands).

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Luzon.