ULAP supports creation of separate department focusing on water resource management

(Eagle News)–The umbrella organization covering all leagues of local government units expressed support for the creation of a separate department that will focus on water resource management.

Dakila Cua, Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines national president, made the statement as he noted the need to improve the country’s water management policies to address the effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing, Cua said the water management system should be integrated when it comes to agricultural production, industrial and domestic use, water recycling and ecosystem restoration.

“It’s about integrating the plans of water collection and water management kasi kung collect tayo nang collect, hindi natin pinapump out yung mga excess ay magbabaha naman din tayo — iyon yung simple sense,” he said.

According to Cua, these are already being done and talked about by agencies.

However, he said he thinks more awareness of the masterplan for water is needed at the local government, national government office, and private company level.

He added the government’s efforts to standardize the country’s water management system align with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

He noted the plan to create a Department of Water Resources was a “good move and I support that completely.”

In December 2023, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading the priority bill that seeks to set up the separate department.

If passed into law, the DWR shall be responsible for the comprehensive and integrated identification and mapping of all water resources, planning, policy formulation, and management of the ownership, appropriation, utilization, exploitation, development, sustainability, and protection of water resources in the country, except fisheries or aquaculture.

The proposed department shall also seek to develop institutional arrangements with public water organizations and ensure coordination with all stakeholders for all water resource development, integration and management activities including sanitation, flood risk, and drought risk management.