Typhoon “Ulysses” intensifies further as it approaches Quezon-Aurora area

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Ulysses” intensified further on Wednesday afternoon as it continues to approach the Quezon-Aurora area.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 3 is in effect over Metro Manila, the southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan), the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur), Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, the northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands, and Batangas with “Ulysses” estimated 125 km north northwest of Virac, Catanduanes or 95 km northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 135 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 165 kph, as it moves west at 20 kph.

PAGASA said it is forecast to landfall over Polillo Island or the Quezon area tonight.

Signal No. 2, on the other hand, is in effect over the rest of Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Itogon, Tublay, La Trinidad, Sablan, Baguio City, Tuba), the southern portion of La Union (Burgos, Naguilian, Bauang, Caba, Aringay, Tubao, Pugo, Santo Tomas, Rosario, Agoo), the rest of Quezon, Marinduque, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera), the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and Burias and Ticao Islands.

Isabela, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the rest of Benguet, Abra, Ilocos Sur, the rest of La Union, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the rest of Masbate, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao), and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad) are under Signal No. 1.

PAGASA said until tonight, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will prevail over Albay, Sorsogon, Quezon including Polillo Islands, and Burias and Ticao Islands, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Between tonight and tomorrow early morning, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are forecast over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Bataan.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over the Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Catanduanes, Marinduque, the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of Central Luzon, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA said there may be storm surges over the coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, and the northern and eastern coastal areas of Camarines Sur, over the coastal areas of La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Zambales, Aurora, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, northern portions of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Albay, and Sorsogon, and the remaining coastal areas of Camarines Sur.

“Moreover, there is also a moderate risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay,” PAGASA said.

Within the next 24 hours, rough to very high seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under storm signals and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar.

The northeast monsoon will also bring rough to high seas over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon and rough seas over the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the western seaboards of Palawan including Calamian Islands, and the eastern seaboards of Mindanao.