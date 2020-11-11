Typhoon “Ulysses” further intensifies, makes landfall in vicinity of Patnanungan, Quezon

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Ulysses” has further intensified and has made landfall in the vicinity of Patnanungan, Quezon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal no. 3 is in effect over the southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan), the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur), Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, the northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, and the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Cabusao, Libmanan, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego, Tinambac, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao) with “Ulysses” packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 205 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 15 kph.

Its center is forecast to make landfall over Polillo Island and then over mainland northern Quezon (General Nakar-Infanta area) today.

The central and southern portions of Isabela (Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Roxas, Burgos, Gamu, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Cauayan City, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon), the rest of Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Santiago, Banayoyo, Candon City, Galimuyod, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Sigay, Suyo, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon), La Union, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera), Marinduque, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Burias Island, and the northern portion of Sorsogon (Sorsogon City, Castilla, Pilar, Donsol) are under Signal No. 2, while the rest of Isabela, Kalinga, Abra, the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, the rest of Sorsogon, and the central and western portion of Masbate (Palanas, Cawayan, Milagros, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, Masbate City, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud) including Ticao Island in Luzon; and the western portion of Northern Samar (Lavezares, Biri, San Jose, Rosario, Victoria, San Isidro, Allen, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente) in Visayas are under Signal No. 1.

PAGASA said between tonight and tomorrow noon, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and the eastern portion of Isabela.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are forecast over Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley, Pangasinan, Marinduque, the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, Albay, Catanduanes, and Burias Island.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Between noon and tonight, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Babuyan Islands, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, the rest of CALABARZON, the rest of Mindoro Provinces, and Calamian Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA said a storm surge warning is in effect.

Storm surges sre possible over the coastal areas of Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, and Camarines Norte, the coastal areas of Isabela, La Union, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, the northern portions of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon.

” Moreover, there is also a moderate risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay,” PAGASA said.

Within the next 24 hours, Typhoon “Ulysses” and the surge of the northeast monsoon will bring rough to very high seas over the seaboards of areas under storm signals and the northern seaboard of Northern Samar, rough to high seas over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon, and rough to very rough seas over the western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao, the seaboards of Cuyo Islands, and the western seaboard of Panay Island.