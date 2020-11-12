Typhoon “Ulysses” continues to accelerate as it moves over W. PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Ulysses” continues to accelerate as it moves west over the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 2 is in effect over the western portion of Pangasinan (Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Santo Tomas, Malasiqui, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Basista, San Carlos City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Urbiztondo, Mangatarem, Aguilar, Bugallon, Lingayen, Labrador, Infanta, Mabini, Sual, Dasol, Burgos, Alaminos City, Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda), Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, the southwestern portion of Bulacan (Baliuag, Bustos, San Jose del Monte City, Santa Maria, Marilao, Pandi, Meycauayan City, Bocaue, Balagtas, Plaridel, Obando, Bulacan, Guiguinto, Malolos City, Pulilan, Calumpit, Paombong, Hagonoy), Metro Manila, Cavite, the southwestern portion of Batangas (Talisay, San Nicolas, Laurel, Agoncillo, Taal, Santa Teresita, San Luis, Bauan, Mabini, Alitagtag, Lemery, Calaca, Balayan, Tuy, Nasugbu, Lian, Calatagan, Tingloy), and the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island with “Ulysses” located 140 km west of Iba, Zambales.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph as it moves at 35 kph.

Signal No. 1 on the other hand is in effect over the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Bantay, Santa Catalina, Vigan City, Caoayan, Santa, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, Burgos, San Esteban, San Emilio, Quirino, Cervantes, Alilem, Sugpon, Suyo, Sigay, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Cruz, Tagudin, Santa Lucia, Galimuyod, Candon City, Banayoyo, Santiago, Lidlidda), La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, the southwestern portion of Abra (Tubo, Luba, Villaviciosa, Pilar, Manabo, San Isidro, Bangued, Pidigan, Langiden, San Quintin), the western portion of Mountain Province (Bontoc, Sadanga, Sagada, Sabangan, Bauko, Tadian, Besao), the western portion of Ifugao (Lagawe, Banaue, Hingyon, Hungduan, Tinoc, Asipulo, Lamut, Kiangan), Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Aurora (Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan), Nueva Ecija, the rest of Bulacan, the northern and western portions of Quezon (Lucena City, Pagbilao, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Dolores, Tayabas City, Lucban, Mauban, Sampaloc, Real, General Nakar, Infanta), Rizal, Laguna, the rest of Batangas, the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan) , and the rest of northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, Mamburao).

Until tonight, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Cordillera Administrative Region, the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Cavite, the western portion of Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Western Visayas, Samar Provinces, Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon.

A storm surge warning is in effect,which means there is a minimal to moderate risk over the coastal areas of Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Metro Manila.

Within the next 24 hours, Typhoon “Ulysses” and the surge of the northeast monsoon will bring rough to very high seas over the seaboards of areas under storm signals and the northern seaboard of Northern Samar, rough to high seas over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon, and rough to very rough seas over the western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands and the seaboards of Romblon and Bicol Region.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao, the seaboards of Cuyo Islands, and the western seaboard of Panay Island.