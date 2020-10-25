Typhoon “Quinta” crosses Bondoc Peninsula, to make landfall over Torrijos, Marinduque

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Quinta” has crossed the Bondoc Peninsula in Southern Quezon and will make landfall over Torrijos, Marinduque within the next 30 minutes to one hour.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal no. 3 is in effect over Camarines Norte, the western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao, Magarao, Canaman, Gainza, Pamplona, Pasacao, Camaligan, Milaor, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Balatan, Bato), Burias Island, the southern portion of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Lopez, Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Quezon, Alabat, Perez), Batangas, the southern and eastern portions of Laguna (Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Rizal, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Alaminos, Magdalena, Pagsanjan), the northern portion of Romblon (Romblon, San Agustin, San Andres, Calatrava, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion), Marinduque, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bongabong, Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Naujan, Naujan Lake, Victoria, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera), and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Sablayan) including Lubang Island with “Quinta” over the coastal waters of Torrijos, packing maximum sustained winds of 125 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 165 kph.

It is moving west at 30 kph, after making landfall over San Andres, Quezon at 10:30 p.m.

Earlier, it made landfall over San Miguel Island, Tabaco City, Albay at 6:10 p.m., and then over Malinao, Albay at 6:50 p.m.

Signal No. 2 is in effect over Catanduanes, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, the western portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Casiguran, Juban, Magallanes, Bulan, Irosin), the northern portion of mainland Masbate (Uson, Mobo, Masbate City, Baleno, Aroroy, Balud, Mandaon, Milagros) including Ticao Island, the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Rizal, Cavite, the rest of Laguna, Metro Manila, the southern portion of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Angat, San Rafael, Baliuag, Pulilan, Calumpit, Hagonoy, Paombong, Malolos City, Plaridel, Bustos, San Jose del Monte City, Santa Maria, Pandi, Guiguinto, Balagtas, Bulacan, Bocaue, Meycauayan City, Obando, Marilao), the southern portion of Pampanga (Lubao, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, Apalit), Bataan, the rest of Romblon, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands in Luzon; and over the extreme northern portion of Antique (Caluya) in Visayas.

The rest of Sorsogon, the rest of Masbate, the southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis), the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Laur, Palayan City, General Tinio, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Antonio, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Leonardo, San Isidro, Cabiao), the southern portion of Tarlac (La Paz, Tarlac City, San Jose, Concepcion, Capas, Bamban), the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Pampanga, the central and southern portion of Zambales (Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, San Marcelino, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City), and the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay) including Cuyo Islands in Luzon, and the rest of the northern portion of Antique (Laua-An, Barbaza, Tibiao, Culasi, Sebaste, Pandan, Libertad), Aklan, Capiz, the northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Carles, Balasan), the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An), and the western portion of Northern Samar (Silvino Lobos, San Roque, Mondragon, Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Biri, Allen, Victoria, San Isidro, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente) in Visayas are under Signal No. 1.

PAGASA said the center of the typhoon is forecast to continue moving generally west over the Southern Luzon area until this morning or afternoon and is likely to make another landfall in Oriental Mindoro within the next three to six hours.

After crossing the Mindoro Island, “Quinta” is forecast to turn more west-northwest while maintaining its speed, and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow morning or afternoon.

After emerging over the West Philippine Sea tomorrow afternoon, the weather bureau said the typhoon is forecast to continue intensifying.

“Quinta” will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Aurora, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Aklan, Capiz, and Antique.

PAGASA said the tail-end of a frontal system will also bring moderate to heavy rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

The two weather systems will also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

According to the weather bureau, destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced in areas under Signal No. 3, damaging gale to storm-force winds in areas under Signal No. 2, and strong breeze to near gale conditions in areas under Signal No. 1.

In other areas, strong breeze to gale conditions will also prevail over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern coastal areas of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan due to the northeasterly surge.

PAGASA said a storm surge of 2.0 to 3.0 meters may be experienced over the coastal areas of Camarines Norte, and the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Camarines Sur and one of 1.0 to 2.0 m over the coastal areas of Batangas, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Masbate, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, and the remaining coastal areas of Quezon and Camarines Sur.

Today, rough to high seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under the tropical cyclone wind signal and the other seaboards of Central Luzon.

Rough to very rough seas will also prevail over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon, which means sea travel is risky for all types of sea vessels.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the other seaboards of the country today.