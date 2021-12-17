Typhoon “Odette” traverses Sulu Sea; Signal No. 3 still raised over parts of Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 3 is still raised over parts of Luzon and Visayas as Typhoon “Odettte” passes over the Sulu Sea between Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under Signal No. 3:

Luzon

The northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City) including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands

Visayas

Guimaras

the southern portion of Iloilo (Tigbauan, Leon, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin)

the southern portion of Antique (Patnongon, San Remigio, San Jose, Belison, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y)

The following areas, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 2:

Luzon

The southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Bulalacao, Roxas, Bongabong, Mansalay)

the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay, Calintaan, Sablayan)

the western portion of Romblon (Looc, Ferrol, Santa Fe, San Jose, Alcantara, Santa Maria, Odiongan, San Agustin, San Andres, Calatrava)

the central portion of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke’s Point) including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands

Visayas

Aklan

Capiz

the rest of Iloilo

the rest of Antique

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

the southern portion of Cebu (Toledo City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alegria, Alcoy, Malabuyoc, Boljoon, Oslob, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander)

Meanwhile, the following areas are under Signal No. 1:

Luzon

The western portion of Camarines Sur

Albay (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Pamplona, Camaligan, Gainza, Pasacao, Naga City, Milaor, San Fernando, Pili, Ocampo, Sagñay, Buhi, Iriga City, Baao, Bula, Minalabac, Nabua, Balatan, Bato)

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Marinduque

the southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)

the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

the rest of Palawan

the rest of Romblon

Batangas

Visayas

The western portion of Northern Samar (Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Biri, Allen, Victoria, San Isidro, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente)

the western portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, City of Catbalogan, Zumarraga, Daram, Talalora, Villareal, Santa Rita, Santo Niño, Almagro, Tagapul-An)

Bohol

Biliran

Leyte

the western portion of Southern Leyte (Sogod, Tomas Oppus, Bontoc, Malitbog, Padre Burgos, Macrohon, City of Maasin, Limasawa)

the rest of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Siquijor

Mindanao

The northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Liloy, Tampilisan, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Sibutad, Rizal)

the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Don Victoriano Chiongbian, Aloran, Oroquieta City, Lopez Jaena, Concepcion, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Baliangao, Plaridel)

Heavy to torrential rains are expected over Western Visayas, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, and Negros Oriental.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, meanwhile, are over the Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, and the rest of MIMAROPA.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over the Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Aurora, Lanao del Sur, and the rest of Visayas.

So far, PAGASA said “Odette” was located 155 km west southwest of Iloilo City or 90 km south southeast of Cuyo, Palawan.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 235 km/h.

It is moving westward at 25 km/h.

“Odette” is expected to pass near or in the vicinity of either Cuyo or Cagayancillo archipelago this noon before making landfall in the vicinity of northern or central portion of Palawan this afternoon.