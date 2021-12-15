Typhoon “Odette” further intensifies; more areas in Visayas, Mindanao under Signal No. 3

(Eagle News) — More areas are under Signal No. 3 as Typhoon “Odette” further intensified and continued its approach towards the Dinagat Islands-Surigao provinces area on Thursday, Dec. 16.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Visayas

Southern Leyte

the southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, City of Baybay, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Javier)

Bohol

the eastern portion of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando) including Camotes Islands

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao)

the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes)

Meanwhile, the following areas are under Signal No. 2:

Luzon

Mainland Masbate, Ticao Island, Romblon, and Cuyo Islands

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

the rest of Leyte

the rest of Cebu including Bantayan Islands

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Siquijor

Guimaras

Iloilo

Antique

Capiz

Aklan

Mindanao

The rest of Surigao del Sur

the rest of Agusan del Nort

Agusan del Sur

the northern portion of Bukidnon (Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Manolo Fortich)

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

extreme northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Sapang Dalaga, Baliangao, Plaridel, Calamba, Lopez Jaena, Oroquieta City)

the extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dipolog City, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal)

Signal No. 1 is raised over the following areas:

Luzon

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Marinduque

the southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)

Batangas

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

the northern and central portions of Palawan (San Vicente, Roxas, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido, Puerto Princesa City, Quezon, Narra, Sofronio Española, Aborlan) including Calamian, Cagayancillo and Kalayaan Islands

Mindanao

The northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)

the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)

northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)

the rest of Misamis Occidental

the rest of Bukidnon

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Gutalac, Baliguian)

the northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Mahayag, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Tambulig, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Molave, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Josefina, Pagadian City, Midsalip, Dumingag)

the northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga,Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)

PAGASA said “Odette” was so far located 330 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 185 km/h.

It is moving west northwestward at 25 km/h, and is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Dinagat Islands, Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands, or the northern portion of Surigao del Sur this afternoon.

“Further intensification is expected today as the typhoon crosses the Philippine Sea and may reach a peak intensity of 155 to 165 km/h prior to landfall,” the weather bureau said.

According to the weather bureau, today through tomorrow early morning, heavy to torrential rains are expected over Caraga, Central Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, and Negros Occidental.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also expected over Leyte, the southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Sur, and the rest of Northern Mindanao.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Bicol Region, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and mainland Bangsamoro.