Typhoon “Odette” approaches Palawan; Signal No. 3 raised over parts of Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — Parts of Luzon and Visayas are under Signal No. 3 as Typhoon “Odette” continues to traverse Sulu Sea and approaches Palawan.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas, in particular, are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Luzon

The northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City) including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands

Visayas

The southern portion of Iloilo (Tigbauan, Leon, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin)

the southern portion of Antique (Patnongon, San Remigio, San Jose, Belison, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y)

The following areas, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 2:

Luzon

The southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Bulalacao, Roxas, Bongabong, Mansalay), the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay, Calintaan, Sablayan)

the western portion of Romblon (Looc, Ferrol, Santa Fe, San Jose, Alcantara, Santa Maria, Odiongan, San Agustin, San Andres, Calatrava)

the central portion of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke’s Point) including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands

Visayas

Aklan

Capiz

the rest of Iloilo

the rest of Antique

Guimaras

the northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Pamplona, City of Tanjay, Santa Catalina, Amlan, San Jose, Sibulan, Valencia, Dauin, Dumaguete City, Bacong, Zamboanguita, Siaton)

Negros Occidental

The following areas, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 1:

Luzon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Marinduque

the southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, City of Tayabas)

the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

the rest of Palawan

the rest of Romblon

Batangas

Visayas

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

Biliran

the western portion of Leyte (Isabel, Calubian, Albuera, Matalom, Tabango, Merida, City of Baybay, Villaba, Kananga, Ormoc City, Carigara, Inopacan, Matag-Ob, Palompon, San Isidro, Hilongos, Jaro, Leyte, Capoocan, Bato, Burauen, Tunga, Hindang)

the western portion of Southern Leyte (Tomas Oppus, Bontoc, Malitbog, Padre Burgos, Macrohon, City of Maasin, Limasawa)

Siquijor

Mindanao

The northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Liloy, Tampilisan, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Sibutad, Rizal)

the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Don Victoriano Chiongbian, Aloran, Oroquieta City, Lopez Jaena, Concepcion, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Baliangao, Plaridel)

PAGASA said the center of the eye of Typhoon “Odette” was located 90 kilometers south southwest of Cuyo, Palawan, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 215 km/h.

It is moving westward at 25 km/h.

According to the weather bureau, heavy to torrential rains are expected over Western Visayas, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, and Negros Oriental.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also expected over the Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, and the rest of MIMAROPA.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, are expected over Cagayan Valley, the rest of CALABARZON, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Sur, and the rest of Visayas.