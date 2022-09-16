Typhoon “Nanmadol” enters PAR

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Nanmadol” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the typhoon entered PAR at 5:40 p.m.

It will be called “Josie” while inside PAR.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon and of Visayas.

In a 4 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Western Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will so far have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.