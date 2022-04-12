Typhoon “Malakas” enters PAR

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Malakas” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, “Malakas,” now with local name “Basyang,” entered PAR at 10 a.m.

The center of the eye of the typhoon was so far located 1,435 km east of Southern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center, and a gustiness of up to 150 kph.

The typhoon is moving north northwestward at 20 kph.

According to the weather bureau, while “Basyang” is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country within the forecast period, swells resulting from this tropical cyclone are forecast to generate moderate to rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

These conditions may be risky for those using small seacraft, PAGASA said.

Mariners were also advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.