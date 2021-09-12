Typhoon “Kiko” exits PAR; Signal No. 1 still hoisted over Batanes

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Kiko” has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but Batanes is still under Signal No. 1.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the typhoon left PAR at 1:10 p.m.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the typhoon was packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 215 kph.

PAGASA said Typhoon “Kiko” will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing monsoon rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the western section of Central Luzon in the next 24 hours.

A gale warning is in effect for the northern and western seaboards of Luzon even if they are not under any wind signal.

A gale warning is also in effect over the eastern seaboard of Cagayan.