Typhoon “Julian” maintains strength, but no tropical cyclone wind signal raised

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Julian” accelerated towards the north-northwest on Monday, Aug. 31, as it maintained its strength.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said no tropical cyclone wind signal, however, has been raised over parts of the country with “Julian” expected to remain far from the Philippine landmass.

PAGASA said “Julian,” which is located 710 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes, is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility and pass between the Miyako and Okinawa Islands in the Ryukyu archipelago (southern Japan) tonight or tomorrow early morning.

Today, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon may bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands.

A gale warning remains in effect for the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Sea travel is risky, PAGASA said, due to rough to very rough seas over these areas.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of the rest of Luzon and Visayas due to the southwest monsoon and Typhoon “Julian,” PAGASA said, which means small seacrafts should take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea.