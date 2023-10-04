Typhoon “Jenny” slightly intensifies as it moves toward Southern Taiwan

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 3 remains in effect over the northern portion of Batanes as “Jenny” slightly intensified and moved westward toward Southern Taiwan on Wednesday evening.

Signal No. 2, meanwhile, is raised over the rest of Batanes and the northern portion of Babuyan Islands.

The rest of Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Lal-lo, Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Gattaran), the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora) and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Adams, Pasuquin, Carasi, Dumalneg, and Laoag City) are under Signal No. 1.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Jenny” is so far located 155 kilometers north northeast of Itabayat, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 190 kph.

PAGASA said “Jenny” will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring occasional rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days.

A gale warning is also in effect over the coastal waters along the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan tomorrow morning and then exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow afternoon or evening.