Typhoon “Jenny” maintains its strength; Signal No. 3 still hoisted over northern portion of Batanes

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Jenny” maintained its strength on Wednesday afternoon as it accelerated west northwestward toward southern Taiwan.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Signal No. 3 remains in effect over the northern portion of Batanes (Itbayat).

Signal No. 2, meanwhile, is hoisted over the rest of Batanes and the northern portion of Babuyan Islands.

The following areas are under Signal No. 1:

The rest of Babuyan Islands

the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Lal-Lo, Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Gattaran)

the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora)

the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Adams, Pasuquin, Carasi, Dumalneg, Laoag City)

PAGASA said so far, the center of the eye of Typhoon “Jenny” was estimated 210 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

The typhoon is packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 185 kph as it moves at 15 kph.

The weather bureau said “Jenny” will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring occasional rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days.

A gale warning is also in effect for the coastal waters along the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan tomorrow morning, and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow afternoon or evening.