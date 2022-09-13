Typhoon “Inday” leaves PAR

Enhanced southwest monsoon to bring rains over western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Inday” has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, “Inday” left PAR at 12:40 a.m.

PAGASA said the center of the tropical depression was estimated 1,720 km east of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, and a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

According to the weather bureau, while the tropical cyclone is forecast to not directly affect the weather condition in the country, it may enhance the southwest monsoon within the forecast period.

This may bring monsoon rains over the western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas beginning tomorrow or on Thursday.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to continue monitoring for updates related to this tropical cyclone,” PAGASA said.