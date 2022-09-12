Typhoon “Inday” accelerates, is forecast to exit PAR tonight

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Inday” has accelerated and is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the center of the eye of the typhoon was so far estimated 500 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 170 kph.

According to the weather bureau, it is moving north northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said the typhoon may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tonight.

According to PAGASA, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Abra, Benguet, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, and Aurora.

The whole Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Light to moderate winds will prevail in these areas, which will have slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.