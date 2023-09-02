Typhoon “Hanna” moves toward sea east of Taiwan; Signal No. 1 raised over Batanes

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 has been raised over Batanes as Typhoon “Hanna” continues to move generally westward towards the sea east of Taiwan.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of the eye of “Hanna” is so far located 520 kilometers east northeast of Basco.

“Hanna” is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and has a gustiness of up to 150 kph, and is moving westward at 10 kph.

PAGASA said Batanes is forecast to have 50 to 100 mm of rain tomorrow.

Occasional to monsoon rains are also expected over the western portion of Luzon in the next three days as “Hanna” and two other tropical cyclones outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility continue to enhance the southwest monsoon.

“Hanna” is forecast to move west northwestward or westward until it makes landfall over the east coast of southern Taiwan between late Sunday or early Monday.

It is expected to exit PAR on Monday afternoon or evening.