Typhoon “Haishen” enters PAR

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Haishen” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, Sept. 4.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Haishen” entered PAR at 9 a.m., and is now named “Kristine.”

As of 3 a.m., it was located 1440 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour, and gustiness of up to 205 kph.

It was moving west northwest at 15 kph.

Earlier, PAGASA said the typhoon would have no direct effect on the country.

The southwest monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon so far, which means Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, also due to localized thunderstorms.