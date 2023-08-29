Typhoon “Goring” maintains its strength; Signal No. 3 hoisted over northeastern Babuyan Islands

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 3 has been raised over the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands as Typhoon “Goring” maintained its strength and continued to approach Luzon Strait.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 2, meanwhile, is hoisted over the following areas:

Batanes

the rest of Babuyan Islands

the extreme northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

The following areas are under Signal No. 1:

The northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Buguey, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Allacapan, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Peñablanca, Iguig, Amulung, Gattaran, Alcala, Santo Niño)

the eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

the northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Calanasan, Luna, Pudtol, Santa Marcela)

the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Vintar, Pasuquin, Burgos, Dumalneg, Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui)

PAGASA said the eye of Typhoon “Gorting” was so far estimated 220 km east of Aparri, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 155 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 190 kph.

It is moving north northwestward at 10 kph.

PAGASA said the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands is forecast to have 100-200 mm of rainfall today, while Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Abra, the northern portion of Apayao, and the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan will have 50-100 mm of rainfall.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring occasional or monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days.

According to the weather bureau, “Goring” is forecast to follow a mainly northwestward or west northwestward path across the Luzon Strait from today until it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow evening or Thursday morning.