Typhoon “Falcon” maintains its strength

PAGASA says it may exit PAR this afternoon or evening

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Falcon” has maintained its strength as it moves towards the sea southeast of Okinawa.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said while no tropical cyclone wind signal has been hoisted over parts of the country so far, the southwest monsoon will continue to be enhanced by “Falcon,” and will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon in the next three days.

PAGASA said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 may also be hoisted over Batanes.

So far, the center of the eye of the typhoon was estimated 925 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 215 kph.

The enhanced southwest monsoon is expected to bring gusty conditions over the following areas, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Abra

Benguet

Zambales

Bataan

central and southern portions of Aurora

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

most of Ilocos Region

CALABARZON

MIMAROPA

Bicol Region

Western Visayas

“Falcon” is forecast to turn west northwestward and begin decelerating as it approaches the waters southeast of Okinawa.

PAGASA said it may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this afternoon or in the evening.